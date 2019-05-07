GoCoin Now Accepts EOS & Ethereum

– SINGAPORE and LOS ANGELES and LUXEMBOURG and NASSAU, Bahamas and TUCSON, Arizona and NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — As a global leader in cryptocurrency, “next commerce” merchant payment processing, GoCoin is pleased to announce their recent coin acceptance of EOS and Ethereum, further expanding their altcoin payment options that international, e-commerce merchants can offer their customers. Both coins are integration-ready for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento and other, popular e-commerce platforms, through the installation of the Company’s pre-developed and tested plug-ins. In March of 2018, GoCoin welcomed Dash to their currency lineup, bringing their current token gateway processing count to 6: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum and EOS.

“EOS and Ethereum were obvious candidates where extending our platform is concerned,” states Margot Ritcher, CEO. “Both coins offer true decentralization, flexibility and scalability for developers to build blockchain applications in the public arena, shorter block times, and self-sustaining, long-term stability.”

Additional Company developments include recent enhancements to their established merchant dashboard and support ticketing system in a continued effort toward improving merchant experience:

Welcoming EOS and Ethereum, as well as new merchant features and benefits signals continued growth and larger market opportunity for the Company, who has processed over 500 million transactions to date.

About GoCoinFounded in 2013 by Steve Beauregard, Brock Pierce and others, GoCoin exited the starting gate as an innovative blockchain payment gateway, offering complimentary sign-ups, low processing fees, simple integrations (compatible with most enterprise platforms and shopping carts), minimal transactional risks, one-on-one, boutique support, and convenient and flexible cryptocurrency or fiat payouts. The platform can be installed as a plug-in and allows customers to pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum or EOS. To learn more, visit: https://gocoin.com, or follow the Company on: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or GitHub.

(Not available in New York.)

