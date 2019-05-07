CenturyLink Positioned in Visionaries Quadrant in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

– Read the April 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide: http://www.gartner.com/reprints/caroline-adams-flex-reprints?id=1-6MRLGPG&ct=190506&st=sb.

“Given the pressures our global customers face when it comes to protecting digital business, CenturyLink is committed to delivering integrated solutions that simplify the security experience,” said Chris Smith, vice president of global security services for CenturyLink. “In our view, to be positioned in the Visionaries quadrant is a reflection of our strategy to leverage one of the world’s largest IP backbones and the insights of our threat research and operations arm, Black Lotus Labs, to transform the network into a threat sensor with the power to prevent, detect and respond to the threats our customers face now and in the future.”

About CenturyLinkCenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world’s best networking company by solving customers’ increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers’ trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

