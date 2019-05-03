Flor de Cana Awarded “2018 Best Rum Distillery” in the World

– Flor de Cana’s commitment to excellence also includes the brand’s efforts protect and foster the well being of its workers, the environment and the community. Flor de Cana is one of the first global spirit brands to be Fair Trade certified, ensuring consumers that the rum is produced in compliance with over 300 rigorous social, environmental and labor standards.

About Flor de Cana

Flor de Cana is a super premium, 5th generation single family estate rum from Nicaragua. Enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. Awarded 2017 “Best Rum Producer of the Year” by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and one of the first global spirits to be Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced. www.flordecana.com

