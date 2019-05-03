Beezy opens office in Singapore

– “We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Singapore,” said Jordi Plana, CEO of Beezy. “This new location will give us access to customers and partners in the APAC region. It will help us fuel the continued growth of Beezy.”

To kick start the expansion, the Beezy team will go on an Asia-Pacific roadshow. Starting in Singapore, the Beezy team will visit Malaysia and Australia in April and May. This is a great opportunity for potential customers and partners in the region to get to know Beezy and to understand what makes Beezy the number one digital workplace during one of our deep dive product sessions.

Over the past eight years, Beezy established a great footprint in the North American, European and Middle Eastern markets. Companies like Monster, ZF and the Bank of England have been leveraging the user-friendly all-in-one Digital Workplace Solution for Office 365, on-prem or hybrid.

“Beezy is now renowned to be the best Intelligent Workplace solution in our current markets and we wanted more companies in the Asia-Pacific region to share our vision of a digital employee experience for the modern enterprise,” added Ritse Klink, COO of Beezy.

For inquiries about Beezy’s expansion to the Asia-Pacific region, please contact [email protected]

About BeezyBeezy is the all-in-one Intelligent Workplace for Office 365. We make collaboration within your organization easy and relevant. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack, we unify the digital workplace and empower users to communicate, share and collaborate better, whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

Large customers such as Monster, Bank of England, ZF and many more benefit from the full functionality of an intelligent, modern digital workplace that brings together Collaboration, Communication, Knowledge, and Processes.

Contact informationRitse KlinkChief Operating Officer at Beezy [email protected]+34 608 58 66 62

