XCMG to Bring Latest Machinery and Construction Solutions to bauma 2019

– XCMG will bring a total of 16 products to the trade show, including new forklifts, loaders, piling machines, road rollers, road graders, cranes as well as tunnel, mining and bridge equipment. XCMG will be at booth FS.1105/2 of Messe Munchen.

“XCMG is committed to creating ‘Advanced and Endurable’ products that can cater to our clients’ different needs. We have a complete product portfolio, intelligent manufacturing lines and industry-leading, innovative technologies to support construction projects in extreme weather and geographical conditions,” said Jiansen Liu, the VP of XCMG.

Extreme conditions, strong equipment and one-stop solutions

The centerpieces of XCMG’s exhibition at bauma 2019 are the V series and XC9 series wheel loaders.

The V series wheel loaders are advanced, high-efficiency and energy-saving. The products cover the range of 1.8 to 12 tons, are integrated with innovative technologies and mechanical devices, and can work in more rigorous conditions.

The LW1200KN is the heaviest loader ever made in China, which provides full services in all working conditions and is able to load trucks highly efficiently.

The new-generation XC9 series loaders were launched in response to the trend of “intelligent, high-quality and high performance.” Energy-saving and friendly to the environment, the five XC9 series loaders released so far meet international off-road Europe V and North America T4F requirements.

In order to improve the adaptability of equipment in extreme environments, XCMG has developed a series of innovative technologies to ensure their products can deliver satisfactory performance at all times.

The loaders can operate in burning hot steel factories and excel in polar cold conditions, while performing smoothly in humid or high-dust environments.

XCMG Earthmoving Machinery will highlight backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers and electric forklifts at bauma 2019, among which the new forklifts are new releases: the XC5-series electric counterbalanced forklift and the XC4-series warehouse forklift. Products from both categories can deliver higher performance while offering safe and comfortable operation.

In addition to its intelligent, advanced and endurable products, XCMG will also present complete construction solutions at bauma 2019:

XCMG Foundation will showcase drilling rigs and piling machines at bauma 2019, including the XR240E, a long-lived, more stable and efficient rotary drilling rig with an intelligent control system.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 76 years. It currently ranks sixth in the world’s construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 183 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com.

