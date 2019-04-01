New Logo Announcement: InterGlobe Technologies is now IGT Solutions

–

With the travel industry’s transformation towards digitization, IGT Solutions has a logo that effectively communicates a forward-looking approach.

The essence of the sharp-looking minimalist logo with capitalized letters is sophistication with agility and cutting-edge technology. The orange element – ‘Kopis’ which means ‘cutting-edge’ in Greek, is inspired by wings of an aircraft representing the company’s passion towards travel.

This identity change is also intentionally distinctive, balancing the clarity and sophistication of the experience that IGT delivers.

“This is an exciting moment for us as we launch the new brand identity which is a modern representation of who we are and represents us as a company with a focus on digital transformation i.e. progressive, innovative and forward looking in nature,” said IGT’s CEO Vipul Doshi.

IGT Solutions, which was founded in 1998 is 100% focused on the Travel and Hospitality industry and has more than 70 marquee customers globally. With a workforce of over 11,000 travel experts, spread across 15 centers in 7 countries, IGT provides digital contact center services, domain driven travel technology and innovative digital services and solutions including Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, Travel Analytics and Social Media Services.

Contact: Neeru Agarwal[email protected] +91-9810155212

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842856/IGT_Solutions_Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)