Spring Exhibitions Also Must-see: The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, Allows Visitors to Enjoy Wide Array of Modern Art and Craft

In addition to some of these collections on display, an exhibition of Japanese “kimono” folk costumes and other works Kyoto textile-dyeing artists made from the 1960s to date is currently underway at the museum. It will be followed by an exhibition of ceramic works by prominent modern Kyoto potter Kawai Kanjiro.

Okazaki Park, where the museum is located, is one of Kyoto’s best cultural areas, dotted with museums, theaters, a library and a zoo as well as famous old shrines and temples, including Heian Jingu Shrine and Nanzen-ji Temple. The area, known as a popular cherry blossom-viewing spot, is best suited for taking a stroll.

Main exhibitions in spring and summer

– “Kyoto Textiles: From the 1960s to the Present”

– “Potter Kawai Kanjiro: Works from the Kawakatsu Collection”

Free guide apps explaining artworks on display, mainly collection exhibitions, are available in English, Chinese and Korean.

For further details, visit the museum’s official website: www.momak.go.jp/English/

