Norican Global A/S Announces New President and CEO

– Anders Wilhjelm brings to Norican Group a breadth of line management operational expertise and relevant board experience. After starting his career in Carlsberg A/S and McKinsey & Co., Anders spent ten years in a series of escalating international leadership roles within Danisco A/S ending as Executive Vice President. After Danisco, Anders spent the next six years as President & CEO of GEA Process Engineering, a global project business of close to €2 billion in revenue. His most recent leadership role was as Group CEO of Solar A/S. Augmenting his operational experience, Anders also brings relevant board experience to the Group, including current board positions in Biomar A/S, DAT-Schaub A/S, Tresu Group A/S and BIMobject AB (Chairman).

“We are pleased to welcome Anders as the new President and CEO of Norican Group. To be able to attract an executive of his caliber, experience and intellect is yet another milestone in Norican’s journey,” says Jean-Marc Lech?ne. “We look forward to working with him on the next phase of our strategic evolution.”

“I am very excited about joining the Norican team,” says Anders Wilhjelm. “Norican is a strong combination of knowledgeable people, great technologies, a global business, and an owner team I already enjoy working with.”

www.noricangroup.com

www.altor.com

