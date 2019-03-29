ISLE 2019 Attracts Top LED Industry Leaders to Present Hundreds of New Display Products

– The Fair has also organized more than 30 forums for participants and the LED industry to exchange ideas on the future of LED solutions and advertising trends. ISLE has brought together a large number of LED product manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their latest technology. Highlights include:

About ISLE

The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and smart advertising signs.

http://en.isle.org.cn/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/843510/Bustling_visitors_to_ISLE_2019.jpg

