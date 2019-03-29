Huawei AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network Passes Tolly’s Test with All-Round Leading Performance

– Huawei’s Global Industry Vision (GIV) predicts the AI procurement rate will reach 86 percent by 2025 — and leveraging AI to make decisions, reshape business models and ecosystems, and rebuild customer experiences will be a key driving force. Additionally, AI will also drive ICT infrastructure transformation. To adapt to the development of the era, Huawei took the lead to launch the AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network solution at HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, helping enterprises build high-performance data centers and accelerating the commercial use of AI services.

Tolly tested the data center switch networking solutions of Huawei and other mainstream vendors in three typical application scenarios of data centers in the AI era: high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), and distributed storage. The solutions were measured against the Intel MPI Benchmark (IMB) model and TensorFlow model, as well as performance indicators such as throughput, packet loss rate, and latency in the same spine-leaf networking environment with all-100GE and 100GE/25GE. After rigorous testing, Huawei AI Fabric scored highest in every performance indicator, performing 30% better on average.

Huawei AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network consists of the industry-leading CloudEngine series data center switches and leverages the unique iLosslessTM switching algorithm to enable an intelligent and lossless network with zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput. This is the secret to the industry-leading performance demonstrated by Huawei AI Fabric.

Kevin Tolly, founder and CEO of The Tolly Group, said: “Through our thorough testing and verification, we are highly impressed by the network performance of the Huawei AI Fabric solution with its zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput. Customers can clearly see the solution’s value from the complete test report. With more intelligent scheduling and lossless forwarding, we believe that it will lead the construction of data center networks in the AI era.”

“In the AI era, data center networks must transform towards becoming intelligent and lossless, and this solution has already been put into commercial use in leading Internet enterprises. We are delighted that Tolly has conducted independent and stringent testing on Huawei AI Fabric, the results of which signify the industry recognition of the solution,” said Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network Domain. “We will continue to increase R&D investment and technological innovation, promote the development of the data communication industry, and provide customers and partners with leading products and solutions.”

As one of the leaders in cloud data center network construction, Huawei’s data center networks have been successfully put into commercial use by more than 7,800 enterprises worldwide, facilitating the digital transformation of customers in industries such as finance, Internet, and carrier. Huawei launches its AI Fabric solution, leading the data center network towards becoming intelligent and lossless, facilitating pervasive use of AI services, and joining hands with partners to build a fully connected, intelligent world.

For more information, download the Tolly test report of Huawei AI Fabric:

Huawei vs Cisco https://e.huawei.com/en/material/onLineView?MaterialID=334f712b8f584d718d41e9c2ec172c67

Huawei vs Mellanox https://e.huawei.com/en/material/onLineView?MaterialID=642a12984b0d49548d0235dcbeda3a9d

