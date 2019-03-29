ForaCare Suisse AG Distributor, AlphaDiab, Ranked One of the Fastest Growing Companies in France

– Located in Villennes-Sur-Seine, AlphaDiab distributes FORAR blood glucose, blood pressure, thermometer, and Bluetooth-Enabled Medical Devices in France.

“ForaCare appreciates its distributors and is proud of the recognition AlphaDiab received,” said Ty-Minh Tan, CEO of ForaCare Suisse AG. “Our distributors enhance our brand and contribute to our overall success as much as their own.”

AlphaDiab began its relationship with ForaCare Suisse AG in 2012.

View the entire ranking by visiting media.lesechos.fr-champions_croissance_2019.

About FORAR devices:

All ForaCare blood glucose monitoring devices fulfill the latest ISO requirements (EN ISO 15197:2015). FORA blood pressure monitoring devices complies with the revised international protocol of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH-IP2) and demonstrates the highest accuracy and reliability.

Constantly innovating and creating new products to improve the health of thousands of patients, ForaCare Suisse offers a wide variety of Bluetooth-enabled devices for Telehealth, with bridges to patients, hospitals and doctors. It provides SIM solutions for any diabetic patients who can Test Simply and Live Better with ForaCare Suisse products.

For more information, please visit www.foracare.ch.

Contact:Elena Birrer+41-71-220-1001 Email: [email protected]

