ALD Group Limited Released New Vaping Solution Silmo 3.0

– Silmo 3.0 was created specifically for low-power vaping devices. “It not only produces the ultimate taste of all E-liquids and CBD oils, but also offers the best vaping performance from the first puff.” said Terry Long, the Chief Engineer of ALD.

Silmo 3.0 is the first product released by SILMO. It came out of comprehensive research and development of Silmo 1.0 and Silmo 2.0 which appeared in labs only. In fact, the R&D on SILMO technology was started as early as June 2017, “We were not ready to release it untill it’s perfect,” said Robinson Deng, the Chief Marketing Officer of ALD. “Now the new vaping era is coming.”

Based on mature modular design, Silmo 3.0 has become the first to achieve fully automated production of the heating coil, which significantly improves the consistency and stability, and tackles the technical bottleneck of the industry.

About SILMO

SILMO is a technology brand owned by ALD GROUP LIMITED. By introducing advanced cellular ceramic material and metal thick-film printing technology into vaping industry, it’s accomplishing its mission to lead the development of industry in a sustainable way. www.silmotech.com

About ALD

ALD Group Limited, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a high-tech enterprise specializing and leading in electronic atomization technology research and applications. ALD’s business covers ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems), IMV (Inhaled Medical Vaporizer) and HnB (Heat-Not-Burn device). www.aldgroup.com

