PlumeR announces AI-driven security product, availability for all UK consumers, and new PowerPod hardware

– ZURICH, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — PlumeR, the smart home platform serving millions of members around the world, continues its rapid growth by announcing Plume’s direct-to-consumer debut in the United Kingdom, a new and advanced IoT security service, and its latest piece of hardware, the PowerPod.

Plume’s UK consumer launch comes less than a year after the introduction in United States of the Plume membership, a subscription-based service that includes stand out features such as Adaptive WiFi, HomePassR and advanced parental controls with person profiles. Plume’s platform saw explosive growth throughout 2018, which included large scale deployments through leading innovators like Comcast, Bell Canada, Liberty Global, and Samsung, the open sourcing of Plume’s device software middle layer called OpenSync, and its expansion into several new markets through partnerships with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Switzerland, Malta, the Cayman Islands, the Netherlands, and now direct to consumers in the UK.

Advanced IoT Protection

The UK consumer debut coincides with another major moment for the company— the launch of a one-of-a-kind security offering for its US and UK members called Advanced IoT Protection, an AI-powered security service designed to protect home IoT devices. Plume uses AI to identify all devices connected to a home network, detect anomalies in device behaviour, and immediately quarantine devices that have been compromised in order to prevent a breach from spreading to other devices connected to the home network. As the Plume cloud constantly learns patterns of normal device behaviour across a large population of similar devices, it will spot abnormalities in real time and immediately act to protect users. Plume’s Advanced IoT Protection feature will be available and accessible through the Plume iOS and Android app on 15 April 2019 in the UK and US.

“The ever-increasing demand for smart home performance coupled with the proliferation of IoT devices means connectivity and security are merging and must be addressed jointly and comprehensively,” said Fahri Diner, Plume’s CEO and co-founder. “Leveraging our scale as the operator of perhaps the largest software-defined-network in the world, our learnings gathered from a vast population of connected devices uniquely positions Plume to offer the most effective anomaly-based protection of IoT devices.”

The PowerPod

The UK launch includes Plume’s iconic tri-band SuperPod and the introduction of the new dual-band PowerPods. Designed to further improve Wi-Fi performance, reliability and consistency, as well as wall-to-wall coverage in larger homes, SuperPods and PowerPods are offered to members in two starter pack configurations to fit any home size and include flexible options for further expansion.

UK Memberships and Availability

Plume is compatible with all ISPs in the UK and is available at Plume.com/UK. Plume membership in the UK is L.99 per year. In addition to benefits such as subscription to all current and upcoming features, automatic updates, 24/7 support, free delivery, 60-day return policy, and rolling unlimited warranty, members will have access to SuperPod and PowerPod starter packs at special pricing starting at L.99. The UK starter packs will begin shipping on 15 April 2019.

About PlumeRPlume is the pioneer of Adaptive WiFi, the world’s first self-optimising Wi-Fi delivering reliable and consistent Internet experience to every corner of the home, and the original designer and inventor of Wi-Fi Pods and SuperPods. Plume is driven by the Plume Cloud, a powerful cloud-based control plane, enabling the most advanced, resilient home Wi-Fi solution due to its ability to dynamically adapt and respond to changing network loads and interference. An open source common software, OpenSync can be integrated into third party hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud. Plume’s cognitive service curation platform enables a rich set of modern consumer services for the home which can run-on third-party hardware platforms and be deployed at massive scale. Plume is headquartered in Palo Alto, USA with additional offices in Switzerland, Slovenia, Poland, and Taiwan. Visit www.plume.com and www.platform.plume.com.

Plume, SuperPod, PowerPod, Adaptive WiFi, and HomePass are trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/840976/Plume_Triple_Announcement_Logo.jpg

