Yas Marina Circuit Announces Tickets On Sale for Incredible Five-day Edition of the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The season-ending FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2019 will run from Wednesday 27 November to Monday 2 December – offering five whole days of on-track and off-track entertainment, and with the fastest ever cars seen in F1R, promises to be a spectacular finale.

#AbuDhabiGP 2019 will see the introduction of all-new ticket packages available to the range of international race goers, providing something for everyone and choices to suit all budgets – all providing superb value. For information on bespoke travel packages, please visit Yas Island’s experiencehub.com.

Visitors can choose from all-new Grandstand packages with premium seating, plus improved hospitality options that include 1-day Paddock Club access.

The family-friendly ‘Super Parks Pass’ package will also return in 2019 and this year has been extended from Wednesday to Sunday, allowing unlimited access to all three Yas Island Parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Yasalam, the music and entertainment festival, will be back for the 11th consecutive year. Produced by FLASH Entertainment, the festival will return to give ticket holders four full nights of outstanding performances by globally renowned musical artists throughout the weekend, with details of the world-class artists to follow.

With the #AbuDhabiGP an anticipated, must-see event on the international sporting calendar, organisers will reward loyal fans and those who purchase early by offering up to 30 per cent discounts for those booking before 31st May, allowing overseas guests plenty of time to plan ahead.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “We have seen international visitation increasing every year. We are one of the most internationally visited Grands Prix, thanks to our efforts to entertain and excite consumers with a strong destination story as well as our ‘modern definition of F1R’ positioning.

“We are an established fixture on the season calendar with a well-founded reputation for a truly modern and world-class experience. We look forward to welcoming racing fans from all around the world in 2019.”

Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

