His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco closes CleanEquityR 2019

– This was preceded by a signing, in the presence of His Serene Highness, of an agreement with the Investment Association of China (“IAC”) to support the Nobel Sustainability Trust’s new award for sustainability; and to support Innovator Capital’s Sustainable Finance & Investment Corporation (“SFIC”) initiative, with a US$1 billion contribution to sustainable technology innovation, in equal tranches over 3 to 5 years.

CleanEquity showcased 26 companies and His Serene Highness conferred with the judges, who selected three winners of the CleanEquity Awards for Excellence:

eggXYt (IL), for Research; addressing one of the egg industry’s most pressing challenges, the culling and destruction of 7 billion male chicks each year; eggXYt’s technology meets the needs of today’s ethical consumer and dramatically improves the sustainability of egg production.

BL!XT (SE), for Development; it is the first and only to develop miniature, solid state circuit breakers, which, as part of electrical systems, are able to control and manage devices. BL!XT breakers show huge energy saving potential.

SUN Mobility (IN), for Commercialisation; creating smart batteries and enabling them to be swapped in minutes at interchange stations, focusing on 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and buses, this ‘pay-as-you-go’ model, will enable the price of EVs to match their ICE equivalents.

The runners up, respectively, were Breathe Applied Sciences (IN), Taronis Technologies (US) and Edenworks (US).

The awards were sculptures created by emerging French artist, Samuel de Gunzburg, who lives and works in London.

His Serene Highness thanked China for “this wonderful commitment” and thanked Mr. Zhu Huiye, saying, “An incredible result and wonderful way forward and so I thank you very, very much for these announcements and the signing of this document here this evening.” His Serene Highness congratulated also the award winners and runners up.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital and co-founder of CleanEquity, said:

“We thank His Serene Highness for His continued support. Your help, Monseigneur, has been and continues to be invaluable. We thank Mr. Zhu Huiye of IAC, Wang Qian and her team at EU Sino in Beijing, for all their help and hard work on today’s achievements. We look forwards to accelerating innovation with you.

“A big thank you also to Ban Ki-moon. His opening speech will serve as guidance to us all on how to match and scale innovation with SDGs and NDCs.

“Lastly but by no means least, we thank Fondation Prince Albert II, APCO Worldwide, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield, Hobbs & Towne, Monaco Economic Board, Parkview International and Reliance Industries.”

About Innovator Capital

Innovator Capital (“ICL”) is a London based, specialist investment bank, regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. Established in 2003, by its Chairman Mungo Park, ICL’s focus is on innovation of sustainable technology and life sciences. It provides strategic, commercial, intellectual property and capital markets advice, transaction arranging and M&A services to universities and companies, regardless of country of origin.

ICL sources over 600 new technologies every year and hosts its annual conference, CleanEquity, to showcase those that are best in class. CleanEquity was conceived of by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and Mungo Park, an investment banker with 40 years of experience in emerging technology. The Nobel Sustainability Trust is advised by Innovator Capital.

