The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee is accepting nominations for the 4th Sunhak Peace Prize from March through May 2019

– Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon founded the Sunhak Peace Prize to continue the legacy and vision of Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon who founded the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, and dedicated his life to promote world peace, seeking to build a world where in all humanity lives together in harmony. The inaugural award was given in 2015. The 4th Award Ceremony will take place in 2020, to honor the centenary of the birth of the founder, Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon.

Eligibility:

Nominators are to prepare the candidate nomination form and supporting material, detailing the candidate’s achievements, and submit to the Sunhak Peace Prize Secretariat by May 31.

The prize committee will decide on the final Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate(s) in October 2019, and announce the Laureate(s) soon thereafter. The Award Ceremony will be held in February 2020, in South Korea. The nomination form can be downloaded from the official website (sunhakpeaceprize.org).

The first Sunhak Peace Prize in 2015 was awarded to Mr. Anote Tong, former President of Kiribati, and Dr. Modadugu Vijay Gupta, who increased the productivity of fisheries through development of aquaculture methods.

The second award in 2017, which focused on the global refugee crisis, was given to Italian surgeon Dr. Gino Strada, and Dr. Sakina Yacoobi.

The latest Sunhak Peace Prize in 2019 focused on peace and development in Africa. The laureates were Dr. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, and Waris Dirie, founder of Desert Flower Foundation.

Contact:

Sunhak Peace Prize Committee Secretariat [email protected]TEL: +82-2-3278-5158, FAX: +82-02-3278-5198

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)