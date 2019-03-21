Sasol Offers Support to Cyclone Idai Victims

– “Our solidarity is with the people of Mozambique, particularly those communities whose lives need to be rebuilt after this devastating natural disaster,” said Ovidio Rodolfo, Sasol Country Director for Mozambique.

Sasol is working with Red Cross Mozambique and Instituto Nacional de Calamidades (INGC) to assist in providing relief to affected communities.

“We hope our contribution and the efforts of our partners will bring some relief to families affected by this terrible event,” added Rodolfo.

Sasol is a committed long-term partner to Mozambique and its people, as it seeks to create value through the ongoing production of natural gas and further exploration of hydrocarbons.

