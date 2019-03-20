Empire State Building and EarthCam Offer Live Footage of and From the World’s Most Famous Building on The Building’s Official Website

– One camera is installed on the rooftop of One Grand Central Place, a property in the portfolio of Empire State Realty Trust, the company that owns and manages the Empire State Building. The EarthCam footage allows fans all over the world to view in real time the beloved ESB tower lightings, New York City sunsets, and the signature hourly sparkle effect that occurs daily for five minutes every hour between sunset and 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The second camera is installed on the south corner of ESB’s 103rd floor and will capture the stunning views of New York City and beyond. Users will have the opportunity to view extreme weather conditions and even watch the sunrise from the heart of New York City.

The two different viewpoints allow visitors to witness the World’s Most Famous Building 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and to enjoy a preview of the ESB Observatories’ 360-degree panoramic views.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the screenshot function provided by EarthCam and to share images on social media by tagging the Empire State Building in their posts.

About the Empire State BuildingSoaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the “World’s Most Famous Building.” With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world’s most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America’s favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty TrustEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World’s Most Famous Building.” Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company’s office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

