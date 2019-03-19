One in Four Europeans Favor Artificial Intelligence Making Policy Decisions Over Politicians, According to IE University Report

– A significant finding from the report is that one in four Europeans would prefer artificial intelligence to make important to decisions about the running of their country. Amid the vagaries of Brexit and current questions around the European model of representative democracy, the results tellingly reflect significant levels of disillusion towards politicians. In the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the percentage is even higher – with one in three admitting they’d prefer a machine determining the direction of their country rather than a human.

Diego Rubio, Executive Director of the Center for the Governance of Change of IE University said: “This mindset, which probably relates to the growing mistrust citizens feel towards governments and politicians, constitutes a significant questioning of the European model of representative democracy, since it challenges the very notion of popular sovereignty.”

The research also highlights a strange paradox, that while the public are disillusioned with their government and favor AI in the driving seat, people are deeply fearful of advancements in tech particularly increased automation. 70% of respondents called for politicians to take strong policy measures to curb automation and tackle job displacement, even if that means slowing technological progress.

The research by IE University’s Centre for the Governance of Change highlights the vision of Europeans about how technology will affect people’s lives, their jobs and their political systems.

Other key findings include:

The survey also suggests that people not only worry about the incoming technological transition, but also feel that the institutions tasked with this process are failing. Most of the people surveyed (60%) felt that the educational system is not training them to tackle the challenges brought about by new technologies. This is particularly true for older university graduates who find themselves rudderless in a fast-changing job market. Moreover, many said that companies are not adapting to the new age with 40% of respondents stating the company they work for will disappear in the next 10 years unless they implement profound and fast changes.

