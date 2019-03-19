ESR Launches Cases for The All-new iPad Air and iPad mini

– “ESR’s Yippee Series has become a standard for iPad cases with over two-million happy users worldwide and our newest cases build on that experience,” said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR, “The new collection for iPad 2019 has kept a minimalist aesthetics while, of course, providing reliable protection.”

Featuring bright colors, lightweight premium materials, and maximum coverage to withstand accidental drops and bumps; each series is designed to complement any lifestyle whether used at home, the office, or on-the-go.

Available now, ESR’s protective cases for iPad 2019 include:

Yippee Smart Trifold Case

Yippee Hard Shell

Rebound Smart Trifold Case

Rebound Pencil iPad Case

Urban Premium Folio Case

Marble Trifold Case

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with the vision of creating electronics accessories that make life easier, ESR is now well established globally with over 50 million customers. Best-sellers like the ESR Yippee iPad Case and ESR Slim Clear Soft TPU Case ensure a firm foundation for growth while the company continues creating more high-quality products, including chargers, earphones, car accessories, and more.

For more details, visit www.esrgear.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836869/ESR_ipad_cases.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)