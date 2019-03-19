Bright Pattern Continues European Expansion, Sponsoring and Speaking at Call and Contact Centre Expo in London

– LONDON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Bright Pattern, a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact centre software, today announces its sponsorship of the Call and Contact Centre Expo and presentation on the Omnichannel Customer Experience with Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern. The conference with be taking place at ExCel London (ExCel Exhibition Centre) on March 27th and 28th, 2019.

The Omnichannel Customer Experience session will take place at the conference on Wednesday, March 27th, at 2:45 p.m. The session will include information from the recent report, 5 Keys: Effortless and Personal Omnichannel Customer Service.

Bright Pattern will be exhibiting at booth #756 and providing free demonstrations of our award-winning omnichannel cloud contact centre platform. If you would like to see an in-booth demonstration, email [email protected].

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, bots, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Centre FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright PatternBright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact centre software for midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern’s cloud contact centre solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)