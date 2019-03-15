NetComm Launches New Industrial IoT Router to Support Medium Bandwidth Applications

– The introduction of medium bandwidth IIoT connectivity via the NTC-220 – offering speeds in the order of a few Mbps – will enable faster deployment of IIoT applications in the market.

In addition, the use of widely used LTE Category 1 technology in the NTC-220 will also provide near ubiquitous network coverage which will enable greater IIoT deployment.

The medium bandwidth capability provided by the NTC-220 enables machines to send data over the network faster while also still ensuring an optimized battery life, thereby increasing the performance lifetime of the product.

The fast-increasing number of applications being deployed in the IIoT space means a greater number of connectivity requirements for end-users — therefore requiring a greater range of devices to be available.

To meet that need the addition of the NTC-220 to the NetComm IIoT portfolio means that NetComm is now offering IIoT solutions covering low-bandwidth NB-IoT applications, over LTE Category-1, right through to higher bandwidth applications that need the extra capability of LTE Category-6.

The NTC-220’s Linux based NetComm operating system (OS) also allows solution architects and system integrators to create their own applications using NetComm’s Software Development Kit (SDK) whilst built-in GPS enables the NTC-220 to track on-the-move assets from anywhere.

Els Baert, Director of Marketing & Communications at NetComm said:

“NetComm is very proud to expand our IIoT product range with the launch of the NTC-220 that will deliver best-in-class reliable connectivity and offers an additional medium bandwidth tier to support a wide variety of applications.

“Companies around the world are really starting to wake up to the significant productivity gains made possible by embracing IIoT applications with Gartner forecasting that the global IIoT market will be worth US$123 billion by 2021.

“With our long, well established record in the IIoT area of delivering high-quality products the NTC-220 will enable connectivity right across this fast-growing sector from vending machines to security cameras to agriculture sensors and so much more.”

About NetComm

NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone’s connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com

Media materials:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/c95ybbugyigj2pi/NTC-220_SideAngle_6-WayTeminalBlock_Off.png?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/brzf5bsec4vhygt/NTC-220_SideAngle_Antennas_6-WayTeminalBlock_On.png?dl=0

Media contact:

Tony BrownHead of Corporate Affairs, NetCommEmail: [email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836151/NetComm_Industrial_Internet_of_Things.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737282/NetComm_Logo.jpg

