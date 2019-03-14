ORENDA Inc. Releases Gimmick-filled STG “Alien Cruise” Simultaneously Worldwide

– TOKYO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — ORENDA Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, released the shooting game, “Alien Cruise” on March 14 (Thursday), 2019, for use on Nintendo Switch (TM) across the globe simultaneously.

What is Alien Cruise?Alien Cruise is a hand-drawn-like pop design shooting game that invokes a nostalgic feeling. Despite its appearance, the game is highly enjoyable due to its many gimmicks reminiscent of masterpieces from the past along with fresh and surprising attacks from the enemy.

Four vegetable pilots wreak havoc on diverse planets Players control the spaceships of four vegetable pilots. Pick from a healthy selection of characters: a bean, carrot, potato or tomato alien and each pilot’s aircraft.

Battle formidable opponents with 2 playersIn the multiplayer mode of this game, 2 players can work together locally. Should one player run out of lives, they can be revived using their friend’s remaining lives. In addition to this element, items can be taken from one another. So players can either join forces or face against each other, adding variety and uniqueness to the multiplayer mode. Be sure to try playing this game with a friend.

Alien Cruise (European version) product summary

Official website: https://orenda.co.jp/ ORENDA official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBufg0p8bu-R0-5ynPaPVzg

