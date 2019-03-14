Fraport Traffic Figures – February 2019: Positive Trend Continues

– FRANKFURT, Germany, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — FRA/gk-rap – In February 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 4.5 million passengers – an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year. During the first two months of the year, FRA achieved passenger growth of 3.3 percent.

Aircraft movements climbed by 4.7 percent to 36,849 takeoffs and landings in in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 4.6 percent to almost 2.3 million metric tons. Reflecting the ongoing slowdown in global trade, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 3.4 percent to 161,366 metric tons.

Group airports in Fraport’s international portfolio continued their positive performance in February 2019. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 105,470 passengers, a gain of 6.3 percent. In Brazil, combined traffic at Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) airports increased by 15.8 percent to 1.2 million passengers.

Fraport’s Greek regional airports recorded overall growth of 13.6 percent to 588,433 passengers. The busiest airports included Thessaloniki (SKG) with 368,119 passengers (up 24.2 percent), Chania (CHQ) on the island of Crete with 47,661 passengers (up 19.6 percent), and Rhodes (RHO) with 46,331 passengers (down 13.0 percent).

In Peru, Lima Airport (LIM) saw traffic grow by 4.6 percent to some 1.8 million passengers. The two Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), combined, recorded a slight gain of 0.9 percent to 61,580 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served 766,068 passengers, up 10.4 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, grew by 13.5 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at Xi’an Airport (XIY) in China advanced by 6.8 percent to 3.7 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)