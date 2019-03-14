Casarte Works with Uniters to Launch Fusion Washing + Care Machine at AWE 2019

– Casarte and Uniters showcased how the double-drum machine delicately cleans luxury purses, providing consumers with a dedicated cleaning and protection solution for their high-end clothing and goods. Casarte will launch the line with an initial production run of 1,000 machines.

“While the concept of the washing machine has not changed much over the years, the technology behind it is constantly improving,” said Eric Ding, China Market General Mangaer of Fabric Care Department of Haier. “Quiet, cold and warm washing, energy-saving – these are all innovations that have significantly improved washing machines. Haier continues to push the boundaries of design and technology, and the landmark Casarte fusion washing + care machine reflects our commitment to enhancing the overall consumer experience.”

When items are placed in the machine, its QNX-based control system and MCU hardware automatically activates, detecting the item type and load weight, as well as analyzing water flow. Connecting with a cloud-based big data system, the high-performance central MCU processor then calculates the data points and intelligently selects the optimal washing cycle, saving water and energy in the process. This also applies to drying.

The Casarte fusion washing + care machine is equipped with deep-UV light for water disinfection, allowing users to save on disinfectant and prolonging the lifespan of clothing. Meanwhile, a variable-frequency heat pump, fan, and one-button click maintain a consistent air flow and temperature, protecting each and every fiber. Military-grade 3D infrared sensors monitor the temperature through 256 points and up to 8 times per second to ensure that clothes dry evenly and without overheating. It also provides air washing and fragrant drying, while its two drums can be used both independently and simultaneously.

To meet the needs of global users, Casarte boasts six R&D centers, 14 design centers, 300+ designers, and best-in-class partners worldwide. To provide continuous innovation to consumers, Casarte cultivates an open and dynamic global ecosystem that has allowed it to maintain its position at the forefront of the high-end washing machine industry.

About Haier

Haier Home Appliance is the world’s No. 1 home appliance brand, with a 10.5% global market share. Its brands include Haier, Casarte, and Leader in China, GE Appliances in the US, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand, and AQUA in Japan. Currently, Haier Home Appliance is transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform as it constructs a truly global smart home ecosystem. In doing so, Haier is continuously enhancing the user value of its products and services, providing interconnected smart home experiences for customers everywhere. For more information, visit: http://www.haier.net/en/

