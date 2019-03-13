Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Capital Expansion to Fuel Growth

– “These investments not only increase our capabilities and capacities at our US and Belgium facilities, they represent a strong step towards achieving our Vision Statement of being a leading, trusted, innovative partner to our customers and to our people. In doing so, we can further contribute to what’s really important to us as a company, that is, improving and extending the lives of patients with the drugs we produce,” said David Enloe, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. “These capacity expansions ensure that we have the assets and capabilities to meet current and future industry needs. They also ensure we continue to attract the best talent to add to our world class teams.”

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma ServicesAjinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including: CorynexR protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client’s needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

