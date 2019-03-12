Yealink Announces New Conference and Desktop Phones Qualified for Microsoft Teams

– Teams-tailored user experience, ease of use, low learning cost

Yealink audio devices T58A, T56A and CP960 for Teams come embedded with the native Teams application for a consistent user interface that incorporates the calling and meeting features of Teams. The audio devices support touch screens, allowing a frictionless experience with Teams functionalities for calling, meeting and voicemail. Yealink devices offers the ability to support builds for the future, connecting with the latest technical trends such as artificial intelligence, to make communication smarter.

Easier to be heard and participate in the call

The T58A, T56A and CP960 combine professional hardware and software technology to deliver crystal clear voice communications, thanks to the software technology of Yealink Optima HD voice, SILK audio codec, and Noise Proof Technology.

Furthermore, for CP960, because of its built-in 3-microphone array, the CP960 has a 20-feet (6-meter) and 360 voice pickup range, making it an ideal solution for any conference room that needs the best audio experience. Participants will feel like they are sitting across the table from each other. In addition, the Yealink CP960 provides scalability for long audio-capture distances at a radius of up to 65 feet (20 meters).

Broad range of audio and video device solutions

Yealink’s complete range of audio and video devices for Teams, including certified Teams audio devices (T56A, T58A, CP960). The new range of video devices (VP59, VC200, and Teams Room MVC500/MVC800) which cover a wide spectrum of scenarios, including offices, open work spaces, huddle rooms and large conference rooms will also be put through the Microsoft certification process. The Yealink one-stop portfolio makes it easier for customers to select the solutions they seek and easily collaborate using equipment from a single vendor.

As customers move from their Skype for Business to Teams, Yealink offers a flexible and diverse device portfolio that simplifies the device transition during migration. The audio devices (T56A, T58A, CP960) can be upgraded from Skype for Business to Teams.

“We are pleased to announce more devices certified for Microsoft Teams and expand our availability of Yealink’s new Voice and Video Solutions for Microsoft Teams,” says Stone Lu, Vice President of Yealink. “Through the broader range of audio and video device for Microsoft intelligent communication, we are able to offer solution with great value to the market.”

To learn more about Yealink device solutions for Microsoft, visit the Yealink solutions page or send a request to [email protected].

