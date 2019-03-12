WCG 2019 Xi’an Official Games and Tournament Schedule Released

– SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — World Cyber Games (WGC), Inc. has released the games and tournament schedule leading up to the WCG 2019 Xi’an main event, and announced that it will begin accepting player registrations.

The games that WCG has announced for WCG 2019 Xi’an are:

Clash Royale, Crossfire, Dota2, Hearthstone, Honor of Kings, and Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne

Application for National Preliminaries can be made via official website WCG.com.

Online Qualifiers will begin on the 4th week of March in the APAC region. The Americas and Europe Qualifiers will commence in the following weeks and will conclude with the China Qualifiers. Global esports platform Battlefy will be used by WCG to administer the APAC, Americas and Europe tournaments, while China Qualifiers will be held on the Varena platform. The players who advance from National Qualifiers and Regional Qualifiers will go to the Regional Finals. Regional Finals will be held in South Korea, USA, Greece and China, 144 players will be qualified to WCG 2019 Xi’an main event for the final showdown.

In addition to the exciting matches between gamers representing various regions, there will also be invitational matches of professional players at WCG 2019 Xi’an main event.

WCG 2019 Xi’an main event will be held at the Qujiang New District in Xi’an, China from July 18 (Thu) to 21 (Sun). Following the official games announcement, WCG will soon showcase the other elements that compose WCG — WCG Esports Conference for sharing knowledge; New Horizons, the future sports based on new tech; and Festival to add color to the event.

For details of the official WCG games and tournament schedule, visit WCG.com.

About WCG

WCG is a global esports festival for a better world which started its first event in 2000. Since 2000, WCG has been recognized as the world’s largest esports competition. Its vision is to contribute to making the world better by offering joy and helping settle conflicts. Toward this vision, WCG Inc. holds events filled with a diverse variety of new content for everyone to enjoy. It seeks to establish WCG not merely as a contest of esports matches but also as a festival for people all over the world to live in harmony.

About Battlefy

Battlefy is a global esports platform localized in 12 languages powering 100,000+ leagues reaching 60+ million players. The technology is used by the biggest names in esports, including Blizzard Entertainment, EA SPORTS, Riot Games, Nintendo, Turner Sports, and Coca-Cola. Battlefy specializes in providing technology for tournament organizers that enable the fluid operation of esports competitions at scale.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833448/WCG_2019_games_titles.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832886/WCG_Logo.jpg

