Socket Mobile Ships DuraCase for Apple iPhones – iPhone 6, 7, 8 and 6, 7, 8 Plus

– “We are delighted to be shipping the DuraCase for iPhone Series, which will enable our many iOS application developers to deploy robust and reliable barcode scanning solutions to their iPhone customers. The DuraCase for iPhone combines an iPhone, a SocketScan 800 Series, and a protective case into a single-handed solution. It is designed to charge both the scanner and Apple’s iPhone in a single-charging unit. For larger deployments, the 6 Multi-Bay Charger charges up to 6 DuraCase solutions simultaneously. For warehouse environments and automobile, there will be a vehicle charging dock for DuraCase.

“We already have many developers who support the DuraCase for iPod touch solution, which has proven to be a popular, reliable and winning solution. These developers will be able to move customers to the iPhone-based solution; they can service the requirement for larger screens or deploy their solution to a mobile workforce. While the DuraCase solution can be deployed without any software development using Keyboard emulation mode (HID), developers are encouraged to use our Capture SDK in their application to maximize worker efficiency when robust, reliable, and rapid scanning is required.

“Overall, we feel the DuraCase for iPhones is a solution that will enable and grow the market for iPhone-centric solutions with a robust scanning requirement,” said Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

Introductory Prices through March 31, 2019:

$99 DuraCase for iPhone 6,7,8 or Plus MSRP

DuraCase with Charging Dock: $149

New and existing developers can access additional discounts via our developer portal: https://www.socketmobile.com/developer/

Socket Mobile is committed to the Apple iPhone space and plans to launch the DuraCase for iPhone XR in the 3rd quarter, followed by support for the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile’s revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile’s cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook and Twitter @socketmobile.

