Keynotes Announced for 2019 European SAFeR Summit Being Held 7 – 10 May in The Hague, Netherlands

– —Recognized as the one of the world’s foremost authorities on Lean-Agile best practices, SAFe creator Dean Leffingwell will present “Accelerate! The Road to True Business Agility.” Leffingwell will describe how an enterprise can assess its business agility and understand how to move from its current state to a more desirable—and more competitive—future state.

—Author, inventor, and expert on Agile software development, Luke Hohmann will present “Tackling Awesome Super Problems.” Hohmann will show how decision-making and collaboration approaches pioneered by the Agile community can be used to tackle the most extreme challenges of software development.

—Described as a “rock and roll Plato,” Anders Indset is one of world’s leading business philosophers offering a new perspective on the “art of thinking.” By bridging the philosophy of the past with the technology and science of tomorrow, he will show how leaders can cope with the challenges of the 21st century.

—Dantar Oosterwal, best-selling author of The Lean Machine, will present “Accelerating Profitability with Revolutionary Lean Product Development at Harley-Davidson and Beyond.” The former Harley-Davidson executive provides an inside look at how the company was able to adapt in an ever-changing world and accelerate and increase product development throughput to drive revenue and profit.

Registration is open at europe.safesummit.com.

