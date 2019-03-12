Haier to Unveil 7-Brand Smart Home Solution for Global Users to Customize Their Smart Life

– With a dynamic portfolio of global brands, Haier has coordinated the development of its 7 brands to deliver a Smart Home Solution that fully covers four core home living scenarios, namely smart bedroom, smart bathroom, smart living room, and smart kitchen. In global scale, the Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA, and Candy each cater to a different consumer segment and lifestyle.

“Over the past 34 years, Haier has transformed from a major home appliance brand, with a record 10 consecutive years of world-leading sales, to a forward-looking smart home ecosystem brand,” said Wang Ye, Vice President and General Manager of Smart Home of Haier Home Appliance Industry Group. “As the global home appliance industry enters the smart home era, Haier is there and ready to accompany customers around the world as they explore the newfound possibilities of smart homes.”

Haier’s Smart Home Solution, which will be showcased at N5 Hall, showcases the following achievements in smart home technology:

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833431/Haier_AWE_2019.jpg

