Global Leader in Service Excellence for the Assessment Industry Introduces Digital Credentials

– BALTIMORE, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Prometric today announced a partnership with Credly that empowers its test sponsors to award digital credentials to qualified individuals. Through the arrangement, individuals who earn certifications from one of Prometric’s test sponsors have the opportunity to receive a digital credential hosted on Credly’s Acclaim platform.

“Prometric is excited to extend the range of value-added products we provide to our clients through our relationship with Credly,” said Charlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. “Prometric has a long track record of working with industry-leading credentialing organizations in the development and delivery of high-quality assessment services that enable individuals to demonstrate and get recognition for their talents and capabilities. Through Credly, we are offering our clients the best solution to easily provide a secure, validated digital credential to their test takers.”

The digital credential enables individuals to share their employment-ready accomplishments online through professional and social networks. Credential holders can use this verified record of their specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves from other professionals in their fields. Employers can, in turn, easily identify holders of in-demand credentials who have verified skills and expertise.

“Some of the world’s most recognizable brands trust Prometric to execute on their high-stakes testing needs,” said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. “As they do, those brands need to empower their employees, members, and students with portable, verified evidence of the knowledge or skills they’ve demonstrated. By doing so, Credly digital credentials help convert the tremendous latent value of a completed high-stakes assessment into tangible opportunity for the credential earner.”

About PrometricPrometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online testing services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About CredlyCredly is helping the world speak a common language about people’s knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Unleash the workforce. Credly.com

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)