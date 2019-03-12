AirMap And ANS CR Enable “Smart Sky” For Safe Drone Integration In Czech Republic

– Smart Sky outlines a nationwide strategy for the utilization of UAS, or drones, in the Czech Republic, including regulation, enforcement, international cooperation, and deployment of UAS Traffic Management (UTM) services.

AirMap, ANS CR, and UpVision will develop a roadmap for a fully operational UTM system by 2020 through Smart Sky that includes:

“Fulfillment of the ambitious goals arising from Smart Sky depends very much on the experience, enthusiasm, and competence of all partners,” commented Jan Klas, Director General of ANS CR. “We appreciate that AirMap and UpVision are supporting us on this journey.”

“The Czech Republic is among the global first movers in the race to capture a share of the tremendous opportunity that drones represent as they become more a part of our everyday lives,” said Ben Marcus, AirMap co-founder and Chairman.

In 2018, ANS CR deployed the AirMap UTM Platform with UpVision’s localization and technical support to manage authorizations for drone flights in the controlled airspace around Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague.

AirMap

AirMap is the world’s leading airspace management platform for drones. AirMap connects the world’s drones to airspace authorities through integrations with major drone manufacturers such as senseFly, Intel, Matternet, 3DR, and more. Deployed in Japan, Switzerland, and the U.S., AirMap leads the industry in UTM and U-space to enable safe drone operations at scale.

ANS CR

The mission of ANS CR is to take part in the provision of safe, cost-effective, long-term sustainable aviation navigation services in an environment of evolving functional airspace blocks. In the dynamic air transportation environment, its services are designed to meet the expectations of all users with regard to current and future demand at both the national level and that of the European ATM development context. ANS CR strives to maintain exceptional safety standards of services provided regardless of the air traffic volume.

