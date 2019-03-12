500th Speed Queen-branded Laundromat Store Opens in Warsaw, Poland

– “The 500 Speed Queen stores are revolutionizing the concept of self-service laundry in Europe,” said Marco Treggiari, director of Europe, Middle East and Africa for Speed Queen-licensed stores. “Their design, unique washing and drying performance, comfort and elegance all contribute to transform the idea of messy and dirty places into elegant spaces that customers enjoy visiting and entrepreneurs are proud to own.”

Owned by Jazek Zilinsky, the Woldarzewska Street location is his ninth Speed Queen store, making him one of the largest owners under the Speed Queen brand.

The store features a premium look and feel and central payment system. As with all Speed Queen stores, Zilinsky’s laundry features fast, efficient Speed Queen softmount washer-extractors, ranging in capacity from 14 kg to 24 kg, and three 14 kg stack tumble dryers. Their speed and efficiency guarantee high quality results and that customers are able to complete their laundry task in far less time than at home. In Poland Speed Queen represents today more than 50% of expanding Laundromats market.

“The support and knowledge of the Speed Queen team has been instrumental in the success, not only of this location, but my other stores as well,” Zilinsky said. “From store design and de’cor, to the technology and quality of the equipment, this concept has all the elements to change the industry and help investors dominate their markets.”

For more information on Speed Queen and to learn more about opening a Speed Queen-branded store in your own market and to locate the Speed Queen closest to you, visit www.speedqueeninvestor.com

About Speed Queen – Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com.

