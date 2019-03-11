UPPAbaby Launches Its First Infant Car Seat In Europe & The United Kingdom – The MESA i-SIZE

– “We know what parents are looking for and the types of products and features they need,” says UPPAbaby CEO and co-founder, Bob Monahan. “As we continue to grow globally, we think it’s the right time to bring an UPPAbaby infant car seat solution to the European market.”

The MESA i-SIZE infant car seat has a unique SMARTSecure System that combines five visual and audio electronic indicators and confirmations. The visual and auditory cues, paired with an innovative tension indicator on the base, eliminate the chance of misuse and ensure accurate installation. For the ultimate in portability, pair the MESA i-SIZE with a VISTA or CRUZ stroller to create an UPPAbaby Travel System, no adapters needed. Additional MESA i-SIZE key features include:

The MESA i-SIZE is available throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and offered in the following fashions; JAKE (black), JORDAN (charcoal me’lange), GREGORY (blue me’lange), and EMMETT (green me’lange). The car seat is rear facing only and suitable for 40 cm to 78 cm (approximately 14 months).

About UPPAbabyThe UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company’s products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information please visit www.UPPAbaby.com.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833162/UPPAbaby___MESA_i_SIZE.mp4

