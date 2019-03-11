PHNIX New R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump with A++ ErP Level to Release at ISH in Frankfurt

– PHNIX’s new products exhibited at ISH this time are quite rich. For example, PHNIX Central Fresh Air Purifier is also a good thing to watch. Of course, the focus of attention is still PHNIX R32 inverter EVI heat pump which is indeed a successful technical upgrade that fully meets European ErP test standard and reaches A++ energy level, according to Mr. Jab Fan, Director of PHNIX House Heating and Heat Pump Drying Division.

PHNIX highlights at ISH —

PHNIX R32 Inverter EVI Heat Pump with A++ ErP Level and energy saving up To 30% Reaching a water temperature of 55 C at a -25 C climatic conditions, the unit can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling. When the target temperature is close to reach, the units run at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy can be as precise as 0.5 C.

PHNIX Heat Pump Water Heater As a professional heat pump water heater manufacturer, PHNIX provides 4 kinds of domestic heat pump products, they are all-in-one heat pump water heaters, top-kits of heat pump water heaters, wall-mounted heat pumps and split heat pump water heaters, and some of them meet European ErP test standard and reaches A++ energy level.

PHNIX Ultra-thin Water Fan Coils PHNIX ultra-thin fan coils of 130mm thickness casing save more space for users’ room when compared with that of common fan coils (generally of 250mm). When combined with heat pump units, the fan coil units can meet different heating or cooling requirements. The units are flexible to install wherever the users want because of installation ways of ceiling mounted, floor standing or wall mounted.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832723/PHNIX.jpg

