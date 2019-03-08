LONGi’s statement on media reports of Hanwha Q-CELLS patent infringement

– At this time, LONGi has not received any legal case documents about the complaints, nor any official business negotiation correspondence from Hanwha Q-CELLS on this matter before this event.

LONGi has always attached great importance to technology innovations and respect for intellectual properties. At present, the company owns over 1,000 patents and patent applications, and maintains global leadership in various key photovoltaic technologies. LONGi’s PERC cells have repeatedly earned world records in cell efficiencies.

In preliminary analysis of the media information, the patent family used by Hanwha Q- CELLS in the complaint is acquired through multiple transfers and transactions from other research institutes; and act as a co-owner to the patents. Currently, several opposition procedures against the patents have been filed at least in Europe, and there is considerable uncertainty with regards to the validity of the patent rights. Furthermore, from a technical perspective, the current technology used in LONGi’s products is not the same as the technology contained in the disputed patents: the disputed patents are about ALD technology while LONGi uses PECVD technology.

On further analysis of the media information, LONGi believes that the complaint will have no material impact on the production and operations of the Company. However, LONGi is prepared and ready to actively respond against the complaint. Concurrently, the Company will keep our valued interested parties such as our investors, strategic partners and customers updated and informed of the progress of this matter.

About LONGi Solar

LONGi Solar is a world-leading manufacturer of high-efficiency mono-crystalline solar cells and modules. Headquartered in Xi’an, China, the Company has branches in Japan, Europe, North America, India and Malaysia. LONGi Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of LONGi Group (SH601012) – the largest supplier of mono-crystalline silicon solar wafers in the world with 28 GW of wafer capacity by year-end. With strong focus on R&D, LONGi is active in the entire mono-crystalline silicon value chain, including solar power plants.

