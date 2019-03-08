Elsevier Launches Assessment Capabilities on Its All-new ClinicalKey Student Platform

– ClinicalKey Student equips medical faculty and students with the resources they need to enhance the teaching and learning experience

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today the launch of new assessment capabilities available on its refreshed and rebranded ClinicalKey Student platform (formerly ClinicalKey Medical Education). These new capabilities support medical faculty and students by enhancing the teaching and learning experience with tools tailored to develop and assess the knowledge of aspiring medical professionals.

Building upon the platform’s successful history of helping students to learn by giving them access to evidence-based medical content, the assessment capabilities enable faculty to easily build and assign assessments in a way that supplements their curriculum. It also helps them to identify topics their students are struggling with through detailed performance dashboards and cumulative data. Faculty have the freedom to select questions, building bespoke assessments based on the wide array of content and the needs of their class. In addition, students can supplement their learning by creating their own quizzes to address areas of weakness identified while using the platform or though standard examinations.

“Medical education and learning habits have changed dramatically,” said Elizabeth Munn, Managing Director, Education, Elsevier. “We believe that providing students and faculty with the tools to deliver frequent formative assessments that give faculty insights into their students learning strengths and weakness is critical to the development of the medical professionals of the future.”

To understand student and faculty needs, over 200 hours of user research were conducted globally to develop the new assessment capabilities, ensuring the platform delivers on the promise to the user and provides an experience that can be seamlessly integrated into their day-to-day learning.

The new assessment capabilities on ClinicalKey Student will be available March 2019 in the following regions: Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Further launches are planned in the Middle East and Africa.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. http://www.elsevier.com

