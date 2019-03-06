Precision for Medicine Acquires Industry-leading Artificial Intelligence Technology, Significantly Expands Cloud-based Multiomic Data I

– BETHESDA, Maryland, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Precision for Medicine, part of Precision Medicine Group, today announced the acquisition of SimplicityBio, adding artificial intelligence to Precision’s QuartzBio multiomic data integration and informatics platform. The addition of an artificial intelligence engine to QuartzBio provides Precision’s clients the most robust, sophisticated end-to-end solution for the “big data” challenge observed in biomarker-guided drug development—furthering their mission of maximizing the value and utility of biomarker data generated in the course of a clinical trial.

Biomarkers are increasingly at the forefront of precision medicine, and they are central to predicting and understanding clinical outcomes across a variety of treatments and populations. However, the proliferation of biomarker data poses a massive challenge for teams to compile and integrate data sets comprised of tens of millions of data points from multiple labs covering diverse assay types. The QuartzBio platform dramatically accelerates harmonization and organization of these complex data streams into actionable, integrated sets across all ‘omics and clinical information.

Originally developed at the Swiss university HEIG-VD with early industrial adoption, SimplicityBio’s AI approach employs a unique multiomic agnostic approach to uncovering novel combinations of biomarkers utilizing diverse data streams. As a proprietary technology of SimplicityBio, the AI-based algorithms have been used extensively in development of complex multiomic signatures and have been the subject of published scientific research on the use of artificial intelligence for biomarker assessment, firmly establishing SimplicityBio as an industry leader in the emerging artificial intelligence healthcare space. SimplicityBio is also a founding and current board member of the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH), a global advocacy organization focused on enabling the advancement and use of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The combination of QuartzBio and SimplicityBio means that for the first time organizations can access their complete multiomic (eg, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, flow cytometry) data in real time to inform on-trial decisions. The addition of SimplicityBio’s artificial intelligence analytics platform allows clients to seamlessly explore AI-derived signatures across these integrated ‘omic and clinical data sets and interrogate the output in an intuitive, interpretable, interactive, and secure manner. This actionable data will lead to more comprehensive disease mechanism understanding, drug target discovery, advanced biomarker identification, patient stratification, and drug repositioning—and ultimately result in more effective treatments and better patient outcomes.

Commenting on the importance of applying artificial intelligence for advanced biomarker informatics, Chad Clark, president of Precision for Medicine, elaborates: “We are thrilled to add SimplicityBio’s AI approach to our QuartzBio translational informatics platform. Integrating our industry-leading multiomics data processing and harmonization capabilities with proven artificial intelligence analytical tools is truly unique in the marketplace and allows us to offer an unrivaled solution for our biopharmaceutical clients.”

Matthew Hall, CEO and co-founder of SimplicityBio adds: “Artificial intelligence approaches are only as good as the data we can apply to them; joining Precision for Medicine and integrating our AI algorithms into QuartzBio is a giant leap forward for our customers and industry, as multiomic data grows in quantity and complexity.”

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical development organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research leveraging the latest advancements in science and technology. Precision for Medicine’s QuartzBio multiomic data integration and informatics platform enables life sciences companies to discover hidden subgroups of patients who will most benefit from a given therapy, delivering the means for truly personalized medicine. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with more than 1,800 employees in 30 locations in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information about QuartzBio, visit quartz.bio.

About SimplicityBio

SimplicityBio’s platform utilizes a proprietary machine learning–driven technology to analyze biological, clinical, and digital data streams to extract knowledge and insight that can lead to disease mechanism understanding, drug target discovery, biomarker identification, patient stratification, and drug repositioning. For more information, visit simplicitybio.com.

