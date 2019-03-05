HIMSS Analytics Survey Sponsored by Dimensional Insight Finds Less Than 1 in 4 Healthcare Organizations Use Executive Dashboard Daily t

– BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Dimensional InsightR, the maker of Diver Platform, a data management and analytics solution, today announced the results of a survey it conducted with HIMSS Analytics of 110 senior healthcare leaders. The survey found that while approximately two-thirds of healthcare organizations (67.9%) have an executive dashboard to support strategic decision-making, only one-third of those organizations (35.1%) use it on a daily basis. That means that in total, less than 1 in 4 healthcare organizations (23.9%) leverage their data at an executive level daily.

Survey results also show:

In addition, the survey looked at the number of analytics solutions in use. It found that healthcare organizations are using an average of nearly four analytics tools. Approximately 1 in 6 organizations (16.5%) have 10 or more analytics solutions in use across their system.

“While many healthcare organizations have the best of intentions when it comes to analytics, they struggle with how to facilitate data-driven decision-making system-wide and on a regular basis,” says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. “The sheer number of analytics tools in use means that different departments within an organization will often have different numbers or measures, and it’s hard to reconcile them, leading to a more siloed look at data.”

For a closer look at the survey data, please visit https://www.dimins.com/white-papers/himss-analytics-executive-dashboard to download the full report.

About Dimensional InsightDimensional InsightR is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight’s Diver Platform consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

