Huawei and Gelsenkirchen Sign MoU for Smart City Cooperation at MWC2019

– The City of Gelsenkirchen and Huawei Technologies have agreed to partner on the development of a Smart City platform to deliver government services to citizens, tourists and businesses in this German city. The first step has been the creation of an OpenAir Innovation Lab that functions as:

The objectives are to implement and test public, highly-visible Smart City services as well as prove the recommended approach to building a common, standardized platform for Smart City service delivery. A further goal is the establishment of a Digital City Network, in which various partners contribute their expertise.

Huawei will continue to be a strategic technology partner for the City of Gelsenkirchen, delivering the communications and computing infrastructure that has allowed Gelsenkirchen to distinguish itself as the “Connected City”.

Gelsenkirchen

The City of Gelsenkirchen has a long and distinguished history in German society. Once known as the “City of one thousand fires,” referring to the coal fires that powered Germany’s industrial revolution, Gelsenkirchen is becoming a new market economy, seeking to use technology in an intelligent way to improve the lives of residents in the city and surrounding areas, and to stimulate the development of a vibrant information-based economy and ecosystem.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828941/Huawei_and_Gelsenkirchen_MoU_Signing.jpg

