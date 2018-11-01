Fosun to announce Protechting winners at Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon

– LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun will announce the winners of the Protechting competition at Web Summit 2018, one of the largest technology conferences in the world. This is the third edition of Protechting, a startup acceleration program developed by Fosun and its portfolio companies Fidelidade (one of the largest Portuguese insurance companies), Luz Saude (one of the largest private health care groups) and the German private bank Hauck & Aufhauser.

The final pitch of the competition dedicated to Healthtech, Fintech and Insurtech will be held on November 8th, at 10:30, in Pavilion 3 of the Web Summit venue, in Lisbon.

During the largest and most international event for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, the six Protechting finalists will make their final pitch before the judges composed of high-level representatives from Fosun and its portfolio companies.

Vincent Li, Vice-President of Fosun and Chairman of Fosun Insurance Group will provide a key-note speech alongside Roge’rio Campos Henriques, Vice-President of Fidelidade.

The three winning startups will be announced by Vincent Li and Jorge Magalhaes Correia, President of Fidelidade Group. Sandra Freimuth, Board Member of Hauck & Aufhauser and Isabel Vaz, CEO of Luz Saude, will also attend the ceremony as partners of Protechting.

The six finalists, that will have the opportunity to pitch at Web Summit’s stage, will be selected in a first round that will take place on November 7th, among the 12 startups that were developing a pilot project inside Fosun’s portfolio companies since June.

The Protechting program, in association with Fidelidade and already on its third edition, reflects the Group’s commitment to the development of a global startup ecosystem, by giving entrepreneurs a chance to make their dreams come true, and allowing them to collaborate with some of the most significant national and international players, such as incubators, venture capital funds and other entities.

The three winning projects to be announced during the Web Summit will be awarded a roadshow in China, with access to some of the world’s biggest investors, as well as the opportunity to integrate and develop their businesses with Fosun, Fidelidade, Luz Saude or Hauck & Aufhauser.

The winner that is distinguished with the best business model will also receive a 10-thousand-euro monetary prize.

During the Web Summit, which will take place from November 6th to 8th at Fil and Altice Arena in Lisbon, Fosun and Fidelidade will also host parallel events promoting networking opportunities between startups, partners and investors present at this conference dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.:HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB560 billion (c.US$85 billion) as of June 30th, 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun’s mission is to create Customer-to-Maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.

About Fidelidade

Fidelidade is the market leading insurance in Portugal, both life insurance and non-life area, currently recording a market share of 27.7%. The company is present in various business segments of the insurance activity and benefits from a largest network in Portugal, with a presence in several countries, as Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Spain, France and China (Macau).

About Luz Saude

Luz Saude was established in 2000 and is one of the largest health care groups in terms of income operating in the Portuguese market. The group provides its services through 20 units (including eight private hospitals, a hospital of the national health service operated under the Public-Private Partnership program, seven private outpatient clinics and two senior residences), located in the North, Central and Central-South regions of Portugal.

About Hauck & Aufhauser

With its 222 years of tradition, Hauck & Aufhauser Privatbankiers is one of few independent private banks in Germany. From its locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Luxembourg, the bank focuses on providing comprehensive advisory services and administering the assets of its private, corporate and institutional clients. This includes asset management for institutional investors, close cooperation with independent asset managers and both the concept and management of private label funds. The focus lies in providing comprehensive and personalized advisory services, which form the basis for developing customized solutions.

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)