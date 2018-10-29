Elena Baturina’s Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Next Global Open Call Devoted to RGB Colour Scheme

– BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media.

The open call named ‘BEOPEN in RGB’ presents the perfect opportunity for creative minds around the globe to express their own unique vision, and perhaps change the way other people see the everyday world around them. By asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to find innovative approaches and build new creative bonds for people around the globe.

This time, BE OPEN invites everyone to go back to the basics of colour photography and videography to find inspiration for future creative works. Share the relevant visuals centered round the simple palette of red, green and blue, via Instagram with the #BEOPENinRGB hashtag, as a way to celebrate people’s ability to creatively interpret the reality around them.

The contest is open for submissions till November 30, 2018. The winner will be selected by the members of BE OPEN Community from a shortlist of submissions with the highest ratings of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive EUR300.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN’s mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)