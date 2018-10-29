Crossmatch DigitalPersonaR Placed in ‘Leader’ Category in Software Reviews’ 2018 IAM Data Quadrant

– PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — CrossmatchR, a globally-recognized leader in biometric identity management and secure authentication solutions, today announced that its DigitalPersonaR multifactor authentication software was placed in the “Leader” category of Software Reviews’ Identity and Access Management (IAM) Data Quadrant. The quadrant and the detailed research behind it are included in the IAM Category Report from Info-Tech.

The report is based on data collected from real end users of the product and is visualized in easy to understand charts and graphs. Each product is compared and contrasted with all other vendors in their category to create a holistic, unbiased view of the product landscape. The independent third-party research report can be used by IT decision makers to shortlist vendors for important upcoming identity projects.

“The report details what IT peers are saying about DigitalPersona and other identity products,” says Jeff Carpenter, Director of IAM Solutions for Crossmatch. “Over 40 users of DigitalPersona participated, scoring us high in many categories and noting that they are very likely to recommend DigitalPersona to other users. It proves authentication doesn’t have to be hard, expensive or difficult to administer.”

Crossmatch DigitalPersona was also awarded Gold Medalist status as a top performer in the report, having 8.0 out of 10 for a composite score.

For highly detailed information on individual products, Info-Tech’s Product Scorecard provides a comprehensive report designed to help make better purchasing decisions. Data is collected from real end users of the product and analyzed in an exhaustive fashion with extensive data analytics.

A full copy of the IAM Category Report can be obtained by visiting crssmt.ch/infotech. The detailed Product Report for DigitalPersona is also available upon request.

About Crossmatch

CrossmatchR solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions worldwide. Our DigitalPersonaR composite authentication software provides the optimal set of authentication factors for protection against today’s unique risks, and our identity management solutions include high performing biometric hardware and software suitable for critical applications across multiple markets. Crossmatch is part of HID Global, an ASSA ABLOY group brand. Learn more: Crossmatch.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/367963/Crossmatch___Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)