Chengdu, Russia sign agreements valued over 8 billion yuan for seven projects

– As part of Moscow-Chengdu Week, a promotional component of the “Panda Chengdu in Russia” campaign co-hosted by the municipal governments of Chengdu and Moscow, the event brought together over 200 guests, including representatives from the Embassy of China in Russia, the municipal governments of Chengdu and Moscow, Russian business associations and companies engaged in related sectors as well as Chengdu-based firms, with a focus on Chengdu’s investment environment and its development prospects.

During the conference that included extensive promotion of Chengdu’s business, tourism, convention and exhibition markets, a spokesperson for the Commission of Commerce of Chengdu highlighted the roll out of China Rail Chengdu-Europe Express and business opportunities brought about by the freight train service.

During the three-day Moscow-Chengdu Week, the “Silk Road on the Cloud”-themed cross-border e-commerce exhibition that was hosted by the Chengdu government in Russia for the first time displayed many made-in-Chengdu products, including textiles, garments and electronics, at Krasnaya Presnya Park in Moscow, attracting the widespread attention of local visitors.

By partnering with a Russian e-commerce platform, the event has not only brought made-in-Sichuan products to local consumers in Moscow through a combination of physical exhibitions, online sales and trade negotiations, but has also helped brands in Chengdu expand into international markets by promoting their products in Russia, according to the spokesperson.

“Organized by the Chengdu government, local cross-border e-commerce and foreign trade companies have joined in a survey of products made in Russia, with the aim of boosting mutual trade,” added the spokesperson.

Besides the e-commerce exhibition, an exhibit of Chengdu’s non-tangible cultural heritage and a performance of traditional Chengdu dance and music held during Moscow-Chengdu Week showcased a variety of traditional wares and arts that are distinctive of Sichuan province, including Sichuan brocade, Sichuan embroidery, paper-cutting, bamboo weaving and tea art. The event was warmly received by the large crowd of local visitors.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735988/Chengdu_Municipal_Commerce_of_Commission.jpg

