New survey by Planview reveals organizations face increasing challenges in managing work productivity and collaboration

– AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — A new global survey on work and project collaboration by Planview, the world’s leader in work and resource management solutions, highlights mounting challenges for an increasingly virtual and geographically dispersed workforce. According to the survey results from 650 knowledge workers, teams lose as many as 20 hours per month due to tools that are not integrated or centralized across the organization.

Key findings reveal the universal challenges of managing teams and projects.

“The modern team is geographically dispersed and often virtual yet continues to heavily rely on spreadsheets and email alone. Teams can lose almost nine weeks each year to ineffective communication,” said Zach McDowell, Planview product manager. “As it becomes more complex to create today’s connected products and services, teams must have access to integrated solutions that bring cross-organizational visibility to progress, bottlenecks, opportunities, and outcomes.”

