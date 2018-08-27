Lextar to Release Micro LED Chip and UFP I-Mini RGB Display Module

– Lextar announced its ability of Micro LED chip today; its size is as small as under 20um, and its luminous efficiency can reach over 30%. In addition, Lextar also announced two new technologies including R/G/B Micro LED chip and color conversion Micro LED chip, which can meet different Micro LED mass transfer processes. The Company is also one of the few in the industry manufacturing flip chip, lateral and vertical Micro LED chip. Micro LED has the advantages of high resolution, high brightness, fast response time, long life, slim and compact. It is a revolutionary display technology applicable for wearing devices, smart phones, VR and automotive displays.

Lextar also release a series of Mini LED products, including UFP I-Mini RGB display module (Ultra Fine Pitch Integrated Mini RGB Display Module) that transferred mini RGB chips onto drive circuit substrates. Not only does this combine traditional SMT and chip level packaging technology, it has even integrated control circuit and LED display chips. The UFP I-Mini RGB display module can realize a minimal pitch to 0.3mm, allowing high image quality and simplified processes. It is very suitable to apply at indoor and semi-outdoor fields. In terms of backlight application, Lextar will show mini LED light boards for 32-inch and 15.6-inch panels. It is able to realize HDR 1,000 nits high dynamic contrast, and make panels significantly slimmer, reducing the OD area down to under 0.3mm. It is applicable for high-end notebooks, gaming monitors and automotive panels.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563781/lextar_Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)