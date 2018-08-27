Hainan Airlines Launches Shenzhen-Zurich Service on August 27

– Hainan Airlines spokesman said, “The non-stop Shenzhen-Zurich service will bring more convenience to passengers traveling on business and for leisure, further promoting the development of the economies, cultures and tourism of the two countries, while offering more opportunities for collaboration between companies in European countries and in China.”

In 2018, Hainan Airlines launched the Shenzhen-Brussels, Shenzhen-Madrid, Shenzhen-Tianjin-Vancouver, Guangzhou-Tel Aviv and Shenzhen-Zurich services in China’sGuangzhou-Shenzhen area, and is scheduled to launch the Shenzhen-Vienna service on October 20. Besides destinations mentioned above, Hainan Airlines international services now fly from Shenzhen to Brisbane, Cairns, Oakland, Zurich, Sihanouk, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Ventiane, Luang Prabang, Da Nang and Nha Trang.The airline has established an increasingly expanded international flight network that makes it ever easier for travelers to transit between long- and short-range flights originating out of the same or nearby airports in the area. The Shenzhen-Zurich service will complement the services already in place, greatly reducing flight and transit times for passengers. The new service provides a brand new air bridge for passengers traveling between Europe and Oceania.

Hainan Airlines’ Shenzhen-Zurich Flight Timetable:

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines’ official website.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)