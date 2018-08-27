GDPR Solution for Dynamics 365 Launches, GDPRoactive By Dynamic Consultants Group

– GDPRoactiveR Add-On

GDPRoactiveR for Microsoft Dynamics 365, an add-on solution for GDPR data management, sets up quickly with no need for programmers or developers. This cost-effective solution for businesses simplifies the process of managing and removing GDPR data in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Knowing what information to delete is difficult without the correct system, GDPRoactiveR eliminates the guesswork. DCG provides actionable insights through GDPRoactiveR and the Microsoft Compliance Manager.

GDPRoactiveR significantly reduces costs with staffing, data management, risk assessments and consulting for support of GDPR with Dynamics 365. This solution gives companies rich insights for meeting EU standards and lowers the stress of becoming GDPR compliant in Dynamics 365 by enabling management and protection of your company’s data ownership.

LEARN MORE AT: http://ow.ly/uMs330lxED7

GDPRoactiveR Add-On features:

About Dynamic Consultants Group

Founded in 2013, Dynamic Consultants Group has become a global-leading technology, consulting firm & Microsoft Partner. Offering clients full-service consultations from CRM & ERP implementations, to data migrations and more; Helping over 150 companies achieve success. DCGs’ consultants specialize in revenue-generating strategies through implementation and integration of Microsoft platforms. They are known for their ability to tailor services and products around their clients’ business models within their industry, as no two companies are the same.

Contact:Samantha J. Lemm, [email protected], 844-567-2590

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735168/Dynamic_Consultants_Group_GDPRoactive_Logo.jpg

(Immediapress – Adnkronos

Immediapress e’ un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall’ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e’ responsabile per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.)