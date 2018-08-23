UK Prime Minister and Scotland’s First Minister Open Edinburgh International Culture Summit

– Over 150 speakers, culture ministers and artists gather from around the globe as Edinburgh International Culture Summit opens in World’s Leading Festival City.

Culture Ministers, speakers and artists from around the world have arrived at the fourth Edinburgh International Culture Summit, held during one of the world’s greatest cultural events, Edinburgh’s summer Festivals.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/734254/Edinburgh_International_Culture_Summit_2018.jpg )

Now in its 4th edition this year the Summit addresses three key areas; Culture in a Networked World, Culture and Investment and Culture and Wellbeing.

Summit 2018 gives Ministers and senior policy-makers the opportunity to work in collaboration with artists and practitioners and share global best-practice to develop effective policies and a lasting impact.

The Edinburgh International Culture Summit is a collaboration between the British Council, Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Parliament, Scottish Government and UK Government.

Scotland’s First Minister The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP said: “I’m delighted that this year, more than 150 artists, policy-makers, producers and thinkers – from over 40 countries – are taking part. Their presence here speaks to our shared belief that culture is of central importance to any society. It also demonstrates our shared commitment to improve the way we support, develop and promote our cultural sectors.”

Prime Minister,The Rt Hon Theresa May MP said:”It is fitting that this city plays host to the world’s largest gathering of Culture Ministers. This Summit is an incredible opportunity for everyone here to share their experience and to look at policy ideas and interventions.”

Speakers from countries including Denmark, South Africa, China, Romania, India, Italy and USA will contribute to the Summit including Joshua Ramo, Kissinger Associates, Pu Cunxin, China Theatre Association, Wesley Enoch, Sydney Festival, Fairouz Nishanova, Aga Khan Music Initiative, Ong KengSen, TheatreWorks Singapore, Dr Maria Balshaw Tate Art Museums, Eng Ahmad Al-Maziad, General Culture Authority of Saudi Arabia, Prof Richard Sennett, Theatrum Mundi, Elizabeth DillerDiller Scofidio + Renfro, Prince Totto The’oge’ne Niwenshuti, multidisciplinary artist from South Africa, and Dr Assal Habibi, Brain and Creativity Institute, University of Southern California.

